Coronavirus: DOH reports 50 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19. There are 23 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, two on the Big Island and four out of state. That brings the state total to 27,048.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 430.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: