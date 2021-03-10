Coronavirus: DOH reports 48 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 10. There are 29 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, five on the Big Island and five out of state. That brings the state total to 28,023.

DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 448.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: