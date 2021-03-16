Coronavirus: DOH reports 48 new cases, brings state total to 28,352

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 16. There are 30 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on Maui, eight on the Big Island, one on Kauai and two out of state. That brings the state total to 28,352.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 451.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown: