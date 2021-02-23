Coronavirus: DOH reports 47 new cases, brings state total to 27,270

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 23. There are 27 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui and three out of state. That brings the state total to 27,270.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 431.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: