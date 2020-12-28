Coronavirus: DOH reports 46 new cases, brings state total to 21,028

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 46 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 28. There are 30 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 13 on Maui, two on the Big Island and one Kauai. That brings state total to 21,028.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 285.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: