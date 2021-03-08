Coronavirus: DOH reports 45 new cases, brings state total to 27,935

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 8. There are 21 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on Maui, 10 on the Big Island and three out of state. That brings the state total to 27,935.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday The state death toll now stands at 445.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: