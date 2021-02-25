Coronavirus: DOH reports 45 new cases, brings state total to 27,358

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 25. There are 24 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, one on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 27,358.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 435.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: