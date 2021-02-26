Coronavirus: DOH reports 44 new cases, with 2 additional deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 26. There are 25 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on Maui, one on the Big Island, one on Kauai and two out of state. That brings the state total to 27,399.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 437.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown: