Coronavirus: DOH reports 44 new cases, brings state total to 17,968

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 1 for the state: 32 cases are from Oahu, 5 cases are from Maui County and 6 cases are from the Big Island. The cumulative state total is now 17,968.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 244.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: