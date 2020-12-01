Coronavirus: DOH reports 44 new cases, brings state total to 17,968

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 1 for the state: 32 cases are from Oahu, 5 cases are from Maui County and 6 cases are from the Big Island. The cumulative state total is now 17,968.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 244.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,605 (6)
  • Oahu: 15,362 (32)
  • Kauai: 113 (0)
  • Maui: 547 (5)
  • Molokai: 18 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 217 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,291 (1)
  • Deaths: 244 (0)

