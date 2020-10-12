Coronavirus: DOH reports 42 new cases, cumulative total now 13,514

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 12 for the state: 37 cases are from Honolulu County and 5 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 13,514. There were no new deaths reported Monday for the state.

The DOH reported that 456,118 test results have been received as of October 12.

There are now 2,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 953 (5)
  • Honolulu: 12,068 (37)
  • Kauai County: 59 (0)
  • Maui County: 397 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 939
  • Deaths: 169 (0)
  • Released from isolation: 10,781

