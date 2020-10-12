Coronavirus: DOH reports 42 new cases, cumulative total now 13,514

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 12 for the state: 37 cases are from Honolulu County and 5 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 13,514. There were no new deaths reported Monday for the state.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 456,118 test results have been received as of October 12.

There are now 2,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 953 (5)

Honolulu: 12,068 (37)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 397 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 939

Deaths: 169 (0)

Released from isolation: 10,781

Latest Stories on KHON2