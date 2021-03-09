Coronavirus: DOH reports 42 new cases, brings state total to 27,977

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 9. There are 16 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and one out of state. That brings the state total to 27,977.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 445.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: