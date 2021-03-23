Coronavirus: DOH reports 41 new cases, brings state total to 28,892

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 23. There are 28 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on Maui, one on the Big Island, one on Lanai and three out of state. That brings the state total to 28,892.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 454.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,385 (1)
  • Honolulu: 22,638 (28)
  • Kauai: 187
  • Maui: 2,637 (8)
  • Lanai: 110 (1)
  • Molokai: 33
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 902 (3)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,957 (4)
  • Deaths: 454 (0)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 885

