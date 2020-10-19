Coronavirus: DOH reports 39 new cases, brings state total to 14,068

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 19 for the state: 31 cases are from Honolulu County, 7 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,068. No new deaths were reported on Monday for the state.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 479,301 test results have been received as of October 19.

There are now 2,803 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,059 (7)

Honolulu: 12,494 (31)

Kauai County: 60 (0)

Maui County: 411 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 44 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 1,012

Deaths: 187 (0)

Released from isolation: 11,078

Latest Stories on KHON2