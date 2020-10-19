Coronavirus: DOH reports 39 new cases, brings state total to 14,068

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 19 for the state: 31 cases are from Honolulu County, 7 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,068. No new deaths were reported on Monday for the state.
The DOH reported that 479,301 test results have been received as of October 19.
There are now 2,803 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,059 (7)
- Honolulu: 12,494 (31)
- Kauai County: 60 (0)
- Maui County: 411 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 44 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,012
- Deaths: 187 (0)
- Released from isolation: 11,078
