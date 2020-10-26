Coronavirus: DOH reports 38 new cases, brings state total to 14,709

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 26 for the state: 26 cases are from Oahu, 9 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,709. There were no deaths reported on Monday for the state.

The DOH reported that 508,940 test results have been received as of October 26.

There are now 3,052 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,230 (9)
  • Oahu: 12,864 (26)
  • Kauai: 62 (1)
  • Maui: 401 (0)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 79 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 56 (2)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,067
  • Deaths: 212 (0)
  • Released from isolation: 11,444

