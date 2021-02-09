Coronavirus: DOH reports 37 new cases, brings state total to 26,531

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 9. There are 24 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on Maui, three on the Big Island and three out of state. That brings the state total to 26,531.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 418.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: