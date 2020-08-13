Coronavirus: DOH reports 355 new cases; highest single-day count since beginning of pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on August 13 for the state: 343 cases are from Honolulu County. 4 cases are from Hawai’i County. 7 cases are from Maui County, with Kauai County reporting 1 new case. The DOH also reported 2 new deaths for the state. The cumulative state total is now 4,312.

Two Oahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest victims of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported today, DOH says at least 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus are part of an existing cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility. Health investigators say at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive for COVID-19.

“With the virus actively being spread throughout the community on O‘ahu, congregate settings like prisons and institutions are at increased risk of introduction and should prepare as the Dept. of Public Safety and IHS have done,” Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said. “These agencies were ready and stepped into action quickly, working with the DOH on control and prevention measures to protect those at risk and the community. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to succumb to this disease.”

The state death toll now stands at 40.