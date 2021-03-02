Coronavirus: DOH reports 35 new cases, brings state total to 27,623

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 2. There are 18 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, three on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 27,623.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 439.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: