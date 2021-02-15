Coronavirus: DOH reports 35 new cases, brings state total to 26,889

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 15. There are 25 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on Maui, one on Molokai and two out of state. That brings the state total to 26,889.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 426.

