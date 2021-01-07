Coronavirus: DOH reports 322 new cases, bringing state total to 22,631

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 322 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 7. The highest single-day count since September. There are 213 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 18 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 34 out of state. That brings state total to 22,631.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 299.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,964 (18)
- Honolulu: 18,711 (213)
- Kauai: 154 (1)
- Maui: 1,175 (55)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 23
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 498 (34)
- Deaths: 299 (0)
- Required hospitalization: 1,521
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,831
