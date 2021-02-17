Coronavirus: DOH reports 29 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 17. There are 17 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, one on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 26,935.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 427.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: