Coronavirus: DOH reports 29 new cases, brings state total to 27,588

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 1. There are 17 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on Maui, one on the Big Island and three out of state. That brings the state total to 27,588.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 439.

