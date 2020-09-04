Coronavirus: DOH reports 271 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 4 for the state: 236 cases are from Honolulu County, 34 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 9,473. DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 81.
The DOH reported that 284,177 test results have been received as of September 3.
There are now 6,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 469 (34)
- Honolulu: 8,575 (235)
- Kauai County: 57 (0)
- Maui County: 347 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 25 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 583 (10)
- Deaths: 81 (2)
- Released from isolation: 2,855 (77)
