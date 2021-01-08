Coronavirus: DOH reports 264 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 264 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 8. There are 201 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 25 on Maui, 10 on the Big Island, three on Kauai and 25 out of state. That brings state total to 22,895.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 303.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: