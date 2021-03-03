Coronavirus: DOH reports 20 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 3. There are eight new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on Maui and one on Kauai. That brings the state total to 27,640.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 441.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: