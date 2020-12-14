HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 190 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 14. There are 157 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, 15 on Maui and two diagnosed out of state. After information was updated, the state removed one case previously reported on Oahu. That brings state total to 19,424.

The state death toll now stands at 274.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: