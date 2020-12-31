Coronavirus: DOH reports 188 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 188 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31. There are 135 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on Maui, 14 on the Big Island and 13 out of state. That brings state total to 21,397.

DOH also reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 288.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: