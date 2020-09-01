Coronavirus: DOH reports 181 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 1 for the state: 157 cases are from Honolulu County, 19 cases are from Hawaii County and 5 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 8,653. DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 74.

The DOH reported that 268,461 test results have been received as of September 1.

There are now 5,945 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 383 (19)
  • Honolulu: 7,848 (157)
  • Kauai County: 57 (0)
  • Maui County: 340 (5)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 25 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 532 (24)
  • Deaths: 74 (4)
  • Released from isolation: 2,634 (56)

