Coronavirus: DOH reports 179 new cases, with 6 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 179 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 14. There are 122 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 11 out of state. That brings state total to 23,908.

DOH also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 318.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: