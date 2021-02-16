Coronavirus: DOH reports 17 new cases, brings state total to 26,906

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 16. There are 13 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on Maui and one out of state. That brings the state total to 26,906.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 426.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,216
- Honolulu: 21,633 (13)
- Kauai: 179
- Maui: 1,950 (3)
- Lanai: 108
- Molokai: 27 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 793 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,800 (4)
- Deaths: 426 (0)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 895