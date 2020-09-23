Coronavirus: DOH reports 168 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 23 for the state: 154 cases are from Honolulu County, 13 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 11,689. DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 122.

The DOH reported that 395,503 test results have been received as of September 23.

There are now 6,442 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 672 (13)

Honolulu: 10,546 (154)

Kauai County: 57 (0)

Maui County: 386 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 763 (14)

Deaths: 122 (2)

Released from isolation: 5,125 (104)

