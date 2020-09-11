Coronavirus: DOH reports 167 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 11 for the state: 142 cases are from Honolulu County, 21 cases are from Hawaii County and 4 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 10,459. DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 96.
The DOH reported that 334,756 test results have been received as of September 11.
There are now 7,029 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 562 (21)
- Honolulu: 9,446 (142)
- Kauai County: 58 (0)
- Maui County: 367 (4)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 622 (12)
- Deaths: 96 (2)
- Released from isolation: 3,334 (158)
