Coronavirus: DOH reports 160 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 17 for the state: 137 cases are from Honolulu County, 20 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 11,105. DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 107.

The DOH reported that 365,690 test results have been received as of September 17.

There are now 6,750 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 623 (20)
  • Honolulu: 10,015 (137)
  • Kauai County: 58 (0)
  • Maui County: 381 (3)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 ()
  • Required Hospitalization: 685 (18)
  • Deaths: 107 (4)
  • Released from isolation: 4,248 (143)

