Coronavirus: DOH reports 160 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 17 for the state: 137 cases are from Honolulu County, 20 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 11,105. DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 107.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 365,690 test results have been received as of September 17.

There are now 6,750 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 623 (20)

Honolulu: 10,015 (137)

Kauai County: 58 (0)

Maui County: 381 (3)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 ()

Required Hospitalization: 685 (18)

Deaths: 107 (4)

Released from isolation: 4,248 (143)

Latest Stories on KHON2