Coronavirus: DOH reports 150 new cases, brings state total to 24,058

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 150 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 15. There are 111 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on Maui, five on the Big Island, one on Kauai and seven out of state. That brings state total to 24,058.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 318.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: