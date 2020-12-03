Coronavirus: DOH reports 144 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 3 for the state: 118 cases are from Oahu, 14 cases are from Maui County, 7 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Kauai and 3 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,186.
DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 246.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,613 (7)
- Oahu: 15,540 (118)
- Kauai: 116 (2)
- Maui: 565 (14)
- Molokai: 18 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 228 (3)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,315 (11)
- Deaths: 246 (2)