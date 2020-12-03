Coronavirus: DOH reports 144 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 3 for the state: 118 cases are from Oahu, 14 cases are from Maui County, 7 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Kauai and 3 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,186.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 246.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: