Coronavirus: DOH reports 143 new cases, with 10 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 143 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 There are 85 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, eight on the Big Island, three on Kauai and 17 out of state. That brings state total to 22,310.

DOH also reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 299.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: