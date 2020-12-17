Coronavirus: DOH reports 142 new cases, with 2 additional deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 142 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 17. There are 114 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 16 on the Big Island and eight on Maui. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 19,731.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 280.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: