Coronavirus: DOH reports 134 new cases, brings state total 20,351

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 134 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 21. There are 104 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and two diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 20,351.

No new deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 282.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: