Coronavirus: DOH reports 133 new cases, with 7 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 31 for the state: 107 cases are from Honolulu County, 24 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 8,472. DOH also reported 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 70.
The DOH reported that 260,737 test results have been received as of August 30.
There are now 5,824 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 364 (24)
- Honolulu: 7,691 (107)
- Kauai County: 57 (0)
- Maui County: 335 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 25 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 508 (3)
- Deaths: 70 (7)
- Released from isolation: 2,578 (53)
