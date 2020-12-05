Coronavirus: DOH reports 133 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 5 for the state: 82 cases are from Oahu, 15 cases are from Maui County, 1 case on Molokai, 13 cases are on Hawaii Island and 22 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,423.

DOH also reported 5 new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 261.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: