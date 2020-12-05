Coronavirus: DOH reports 133 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 5 for the state: 82 cases are from Oahu, 15 cases are from Maui County, 1 case on Molokai, 13 cases are on Hawaii Island and 22 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,423.

DOH also reported 5 new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 261.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1636 (13)
  • Oahu: 15695 (82)
  • Kauai: 119 (0)
  • Maui: 594 (15)
  • Molokai: 19 (1)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 254 (22)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1326 (1)
  • Deaths: 261 (5)

