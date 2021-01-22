Coronavirus: DOH reports 132 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 132 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 22. There are 99 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 19 on Maui, five on the Big Island and nine out of state. That brings the state total to 24,870.

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 332.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: