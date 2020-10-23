Coronavirus: DOH reports 131 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 23 for the state: 67 cases are from Honolulu County, 34 cases are from Hawaii County, 29 cases are from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. DOH is now reporting a total of 49 cases on Lanai. The cumulative state total is now 14,464. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 209.

The DOH reported that 496,293 test results have been received as of October 23.

There are now 2,963 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,154 (34)

Honolulu: 12,734 (67)

Kauai County: 60 (0)

Maui County: 464 (29)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 1,057

Deaths: 209 (3)

Released from isolation: 11,292

