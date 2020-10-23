HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 23 for the state: 67 cases are from Honolulu County, 34 cases are from Hawaii County, 29 cases are from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. DOH is now reporting a total of 49 cases on Lanai. The cumulative state total is now 14,464. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 209.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported that 496,293 test results have been received as of October 23.
There are now 2,963 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,154 (34)
- Honolulu: 12,734 (67)
- Kauai County: 60 (0)
- Maui County: 464 (29)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,057
- Deaths: 209 (3)
- Released from isolation: 11,292
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 131 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities
- Dems and Trump trade blame for COVID-19 failures as election nears
- Americans struggle with food security amid pandemic
- The Great Pumpkin Drive-In
- Police arrest three in connection to Iwilei hardware store theft