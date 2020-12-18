Coronavirus: DOH reports 130 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 18. There are 105 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai and six diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 19,859.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 281.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: