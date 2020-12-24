Coronavirus: DOH reports 129 new cases, brings state total to 20,650

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 129 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24. There are 79 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 33 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and three diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 20,650.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 285.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: