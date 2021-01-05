Coronavirus: DOH reports 124 new cases, brings state total to 22,168

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 124 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5 There are 74 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, 12 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 16 out of state. That brings state total to 22,168.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 289.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,938 (12)
  • Honolulu: 18,414 (74)
  • Kauai: 150 (1)
  • Maui: 1,091 (21)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 22
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 447 (16)
  • Deaths: 289 (0)
  • Required hospitalization: 1,498
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,642

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories