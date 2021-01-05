Coronavirus: DOH reports 124 new cases, brings state total to 22,168

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 124 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5 There are 74 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, 12 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 16 out of state. That brings state total to 22,168.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 289.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: