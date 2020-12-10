Coronavirus: DOH reports 123 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 10 for the state: 80 cases are from Oahu, 23 cases are from the Big Island, 11 cases are from Maui County, 2 cases are from Kauai and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,864.
DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 268.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,688 (23)
- Oahu: 16,003 (80)
- Kauai: 123 (2)
- Maui: 644 (11)
- Molokai: 22 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 278 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,354 (8)
- Deaths: 268 (2)
