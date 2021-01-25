Coronavirus: DOH reports 123 new cases, brings state total to 25,275

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 123 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 25. There are 91 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, six on the Big Island and five out of state. That brings the state total to 25,275.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 342.

