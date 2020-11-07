Coronavirus: DOH reports 122 new coronavirus cases, brings state total to 15,691

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 6 for the state: 87 cases are from Oahu, 21 cases are from the Big Island, 7 cases are from Maui County and 1 case on Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 15,691. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Friday. The state death toll stands at 219.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu and two cases on Hawaii were later removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii Island: 1,375 (21)

Oahu: 13,510 (87)

Kauai: 69 (1)

Maui: 421 (7)

Molokai: 17 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 107 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 1,147

Deaths: 219 (0)

