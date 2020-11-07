Coronavirus: DOH reports 122 new coronavirus cases, brings state total to 15,691

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 6 for the state: 87 cases are from Oahu, 21 cases are from the Big Island, 7 cases are from Maui County and 1 case on Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 15,691. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Friday. The state death toll stands at 219.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu and two cases on Hawaii were later removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,375 (21)
  • Oahu: 13,510 (87)
  • Kauai: 69 (1)
  • Maui: 421 (7)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 107 (6)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,147
  • Deaths: 219 (0)

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories