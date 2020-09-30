Coronavirus: DOH reports 121 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 30 for the state: 92 cases are from Honolulu County, 27 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 12,410. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 136.

The DOH reported that 420,433 test results have been received as of September 30.

There are now 1,976 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 730 (27)

Honolulu: 11,197 (92)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 391 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 33 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 847 (15)

Deaths: 136 (2)

Released from isolation: 10,298 (42)

