Coronavirus: DOH reports 121 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 30 for the state: 92 cases are from Honolulu County, 27 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 12,410. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 136.
The DOH reported that 420,433 test results have been received as of September 30.
There are now 1,976 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 730 (27)
- Honolulu: 11,197 (92)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 391 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 33 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 847 (15)
- Deaths: 136 (2)
- Released from isolation: 10,298 (42)
