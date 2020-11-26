Coronavirus: DOH reports 120 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 26 for the state: 92 cases are from Oahu, 14 cases are from Maui County, 11 cases are from the Big Island and 3 cases are from Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 17,618.
DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 237.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,569 (11)
- Oahu: 15,101 (93)
- Kauai: 105 (3)
- Maui: 517 (14)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 203 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,269 1,286 (17)
- Deaths: 237 (2)
