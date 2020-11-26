Coronavirus: DOH reports 120 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 26 for the state: 92 cases are from Oahu, 14 cases are from Maui County, 11 cases are from the Big Island and 3 cases are from Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 17,618.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 237.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: