Coronavirus: DOH reports 120 new cases, brings state total to 20,769

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 120 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 25. There are 95 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui and eight on the Big Island. That brings state total to 20,769.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 285.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,856 (8)
- Honolulu: 17,450 (95)
- Kauai: 139 (0)
- Maui: 855 (17)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 341 (0)
- Deaths: 285 (0)
- Required hospitalization: 1,442 (6)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,773