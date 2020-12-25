Coronavirus: DOH reports 120 new cases, brings state total to 20,769

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 120 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 25. There are 95 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui and eight on the Big Island. That brings state total to 20,769.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 285.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,856 (8)
  • Honolulu: 17,450 (95)
  • Kauai: 139 (0)
  • Maui: 855 (17)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 22
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 341 (0)
  • Deaths: 285 (0)
  • Required hospitalization: 1,442 (6)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,773

