Coronavirus: DOH reports 120 new cases, brings state total to 20,769

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 120 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 25. There are 95 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui and eight on the Big Island. That brings state total to 20,769.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 285.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: